Local Charities Push For Your Help This Holiday Season

It’s a sound you hear every holiday season.

The ringing bells of Savlation Army’s red kettle reminds the public of those in need.

With the number of people living pay check to pay check growing every year, the Salvation army and local charities could use the publics help this year more than most.

“We are a little bit down and we are hoping to increase that this weekend with our red kettle campaign,” says Salvation Army captain Scott Strissel.

People rely on the Salvation Army’s red kettle donations to support free community services like homeless recovery and substance abuse services.

But this time of year, the people who benefit the most are often the youngest.

The Salvation Army is helping kids in Indiana have a happy holiday with their Toys For Tots drive.

“For those 14 hundred children you know at least trying to get a couple presents each and to be able to open a Christmas present under the Christmas tree is going to be a heart warming event for a lot of families.”

Leroy Carson, a volunteer with the Salvation Army says a little gift can bring a big change.

“You can see the difference when you show love to people, you know?”

As adults in families struggle to make ends meet, it’s the children who feel the need the greatest.

“There are 5 million kids that are boys and girls club kids. There is a reason parents and kids show up to boy’s and girl’s clubs,” says the executive director of the Evansville Boys and Girls club.

Donations and gifts to charities during the holidays support organizations all year round.

“December is huge for us because it carries us over into January.”

So all charity organizations are asking the tri-state to remember them not just during the holidays, but throughout the year.

“It’s such a vital time of year, the funds that we need that serve us through out the year that keep the doors open and the services running.”

