Local Charities Honored at West Side Nut Club Founder's Day May 1st, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

We’re a long way from this year’s West Side Nut Club Fall Festival but the Nut Club is keeping busy. Tuesday, the club distributed its yearly contributions to local nonprofits and schools at its 97th annual Founder’s Day meeting.

In total, 19 organizations benefited from the contributions. This year, those include the EVSC, CASA and Gilda’s club. They’re among those who have received more than five million dollars from the nut club in the last 97 years.

West Side Nut Club President Mark Head says, “The West Side Nut Club started for the betterment of the west side but we feel as though now we’re giving back to the entire community but it’s also the entire community of the Tri-State that supports the west side nut club during the fall festival.”

The Nut Club also gave out four scholarships to graduating high school students.



