Home Indiana Evansville Local Celebrities Serve Dinner For Families Impacted By HIV/AIDS August 12th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Evansville, Indiana

The largest HIV charity event in our region took place Sunday evening, at The Evansville Airport Holiday Inn.

The TSA Celebrity Dinner is a special way four our community to raise funds and show support for a great cause. Local celebrities acted as servers at today’s event, including 44News Entertainment Insider Gretchin Irons, who served tables of 8 or 9.

William Tanoos was also a celebrity server at the dinner and said “My campaign and what I’ve seen throughout the eighth district has been community, and were just a strong community and this is a good example of it, not only does it serve a good cause and TSA is a great organization but it also representative of great communities.”

It was forty dollars to attend the dinner, and all proceeds from today’s event will benefit the purchase of grocery store gift cards for low income families impacted by HIV/AIDS.

