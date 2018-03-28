Home Indiana Evansville Local Businesses Banking On Boredom During Spring Break March 28th, 2018 Melanie Zayas Evansville, Indiana

School’s out for EVSC students. That means most parents are finding it hard to keep the kids entertained during spring break. While kids are getting their daily doses of entertainment, local businesses are banking on their boredom. Despite the cold and rainy weather, there are still many things to do around town whether parents might be looking for interactive or educational entertainment for their kids.

Staff at Painting With A Twist in Evansville says they have seen a spike in their business during the past week. Christina Mizerak says, “This week is definitely one of the busiest weeks my entire team all my staff is like “Oh, spring break is coming it’s kind of like Christmas for us all over again.”

For most parents and grandparents, it’s a chance to make lasting and precious memories with their loved ones. One grandmother says, “Priceless. He’s … I’m lucky I have a job that I can take off work and do this with him and I wouldn’t trade it for the world.” A Mt. Vernon mom says, “Well we are enjoying spring break we have having a stay-cation we’re trying to take time to do fun stuff together that we wouldn’t otherwise normally get to do. This is a great rainy day activity.”

If painting wasn’t some kids’ cup of tea – jumping around at the Evansville Skyzone was another fun and exhilarating option. Manager Austin Wood says, “Spring break is always one of the busiest times of the year we get people all over the tri-state coming so we got a lot of new faces coming in. A lot of people are familiar with our glow nights so that’s definitely a big thing during spring break.” The Evansville Museum of Arts History and Science has also prepared for more kids coming in this week with a spring break camp of its own.

“We have the shake rattle and roll exhibition, earth quake preparedness, some hands on activities we also have the science hands on center. So you can go in there and have some fun activities, movies playing, the high school arts show.”

