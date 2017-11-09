Home Indiana Evansville Local Business Owner Claims Company Was A Victim Of Embezzlement November 9th, 2017 Jeff Goldberg Evansville, Henderson, Indiana, Kentucky

Todd Veeck’s story is a cautionary tale. Ready to move on from his Phonetodd business, he sold a big stake to an unnamed partner. With all business dealings there is certain risks that come along with adding a new partner.

Veeck says the troubles started back in June. The partner wrote a bad check for $57,500 dollars. To protect his partners, Veeck decided to buy back a significant share from the person.

The troubles didn’t stop there. Veeck says he started to notice money that was missing from the shared bank account. He realized the partner was moving it into a private account that only they had access too.

It came to a head this past Sunday when Veeck called for a mercy meeting. The partner didn’t show, so they voted him out of the company. They started looking into the funds that they claim were embezzled and it comes out to around $60,000 dollars.

Now Veeck is working with the Evansville Police Department to get back those funds.

Veeck says the Phonetodd business and its employees aren’t effected by this at all, $60,000 is a minor bump in the road.

Comments

comments