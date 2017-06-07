Local Builders Showcase Talents in the ‘Parade of Homes’

The Parade of Homes gives builders an opportunity to show off their take on the latest and greatest trends for homes. Anyone can come out and take a tour of any of the homes that are featured so they can get a taste of what each builder has to offer.

The homes are broken into different categories on price range, with some homes costing more than a million dollars. Each builder has their own style and vision when building the homes, and the builder of the 44News Community Home says it would be a perfect house for a busy family.

Brian Murphy said, “Very open concept of this home, beautifully appointed kitchen, lots of space, lots of granite, lots of countertop, all the good stuff that you want for a family on the go.”

The Parade of Homes is free to the public. It will last through Sunday, June 11th.

For more information, visit Parade of Homes.

