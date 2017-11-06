For this week’s local band spotlight, Zion performs Bob Marley’s hit single, One Love.

Zion will be performing for hurricane relief on Thursday, November 9th. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.

The event will be at 950 South St. Charles Street in Jasper, Indiana. Tickets for that event are $10 or a donation.

A second event will be on Saturday, November 11th at 7 p.m. at Moore Music in Evansville. Tickets are $15.

To donate to disaster relief in the U.S. Virgin Islands, visit Hurricane Relief for U.S.V.I Family.

Comments

comments