Local Band Spotlight – Zion

November 6th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

For this week’s local band spotlight, Zion performs Bob Marley’s hit single, One Love.

Zion will be performing for hurricane relief on Thursday, November 9th. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.

The event will be at 950 South St. Charles Street in Jasper, Indiana. Tickets for that event are $10 or a donation.

A second event will be on Saturday, November 11th at 7 p.m. at Moore Music in Evansville. Tickets are $15.

To donate to disaster relief in the U.S. Virgin Islands, visit Hurricane Relief for U.S.V.I Family.

