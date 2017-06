In this week’s edition of Local Band Spotlight, musician and guitarist Paul Blake joined 44News in studio to play one of his songs.

Paul and his band Paul Blake and the Paul Bearers will be performing at the second annual Burdette Blues Festival on Saturday, June 3rd at Burdette Park.

Paul Blake performed an original song titled, Writing on the Wall.

Gates open at 1 p.m. for the blues festival, and music will begin at 2 p.m. Admission is just $5 at the gate.

