Monte Skelton and Team Skelton joined the 44News This Morning for our featured segment Local Band Spotlight. Monte Skelton will be at the Battle of the Bands at Carson’s Saturday, May 13th at 4 p.m., and Sunday, May 14th at the Red Geranium at 11 a.m.

Team Skelton will also be at the Newburgh Jazz and Wine Festival on Saturday, May 20th.

Monte Skelton and Team Skelton are performing a song titled Cause I Love You.

