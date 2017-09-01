Local Band Spotlight – Monte Skelton

In this week’s Local Band Spotlight, local Jazz musician Monte Skelton performed in the 44News studio.

The former Harrison High School student has a new solo album titled, Inside My Mind, set to drop worldwide.

Monte’s album features nine original tracks, with Monte playing several different instruments, including the Saxophone, Bass, and Trumpet.

You can join him for the album release party Friday night at Mojo’s Boneyard on Bellemead Avenue in Evansville. This is a great way to support our local artist.

The show is Friday, September 1st at 9 p.m. Tickets are $10 and VIP tickets are $25.

Monte’s show could be a great date night destination.

