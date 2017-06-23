Local Band Spotlight: Kerry James, Jr.

In this week’s Local Band Spotlight, 44News This Morning anchor Tommy Mason welcomes Kerry James, Jr. His story is one of inspiration…Kerry was unable to speak until he was 14 years old. That was after complications during his pre-mature birth, where he suffered stroke-like symptoms and a respiratory failure.

When Kerry James was 19 years old he received his first guitar and has been playing and singing ever since. He traveled to 44News by bus all the way from Gary, Indiana to be with our morning team.

Kerry James, Jr. was nominated for a Grammy Award recently, joining the ranks of Chance the rapper.

He performs an original song titled, “Mother and I”.

