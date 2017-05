One of the tri-states most versatile musicians joins 44News This Morning for our featured segment call Local Band Spotlight. Josh Merritt, who has been in the 44News studio before, will be playing at the Bokeh Lounge on Saturday, May 27th.

He will also perform at RiRa’s on Saturday, June 3rd, and Lamasco’s on West Franklin Street on Friday, June 9th.

Josh Merritt is playing an original song titled, Not A Life To Save.

Comments

comments