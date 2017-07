In our local band spotlight, The Jangle Sheep joined 44News This Morning to perform One in the Pocket.

You can catch the Jangle Sheep at Lamasco Bar & Grill on Friday, July 21st and also on Friday, July 28th at PG on West Franklin Street in Evansville.

The band will also have an album release at Mojo’s Boneyard on Friday, August 4th.

