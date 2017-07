Jeremiah Galey from the band Gentlemen and Scholars visited the 44News studio to play an original song called Revel-Ree. Members of the band include Jeremiah Galey, Patrick Brady, Shane Strickland and Marco Vaughn.

You can them at Lamasco Bar & Grill on Friday, July 21st for their album release party. The following night you can catch them at the West Franklin Street Library lawn for Sounds of the Summer on Saturday, July 22nd.

