Everyday Losers join the 44News This Morning crew for this week’s local band spotlight. The band is a regional rock band, who will be in Jasper in just over a week.

If you want to see the Everyday Losers they will be in Jasper on Saturday, May 27th at Juniors. They will also be in Loogootee Sunday, May 28th.

The group will head out for a brief midwestern tour with rock band Saliva beginning in June.

Everyday Losers perform their song titled Outta My Head.

