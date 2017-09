For this week’s Local Band Spotlight, regional rock band Eightball is playing in the 44News studio. The band is here to perform an original song titled, Could It Be. The band members include singer David Bush, guitarists Chuck Gee and Greg Burnette, Bassist Val Batts, and drummer, Jared Qualls.

Support local bands like Eightball by downloading their newest album on iTunes and Spotify.

You can also visit the band’s website at Eightball.

