Home Indiana Evansville Local Authorities and Nurse Save New Hampshire Man’s Life October 3rd, 2018 Amanda Decker Evansville, Indiana

Around 11:30 a.m., an 80-year-old man from New Hampshire was found unresponsive behind the wheel. He was sitting in traffic on St. Joseph Avenue, just north of the Lloyd.

Perry Township firefighter and EMT, Carrie Webber, and a nurse who has not be identified, started performing CPR.

Indiana State Police Trooper Seth Rainey was also sitting in traffic nearby, and was flagged down to come help. Thanks to the “Bolt for the Heart” program and Deaconess HeartSaver, every ISP Trooper in the Evansville district is equipped with an automated external defibrillator or an AED.

The man was taken to Deaconess Midtown by ambulance for treatment.

Comments

comments