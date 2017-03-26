Local Author Shines At Evillecon

He trades his weekday scrubs for a weekend suit of armor. Charles Embrey Jr. works as a pathology physician’s assistant as his full time job, but there’s more to him than that.

He calls it his creative outlet, writing medieval fantasy books. He finds a lot of his book sales happen at anime conventions, like the one happening in Evansville over the weekend. The local PA turned author says that the type of people who read his novels.

Embrey says that the world of conventions almost serves as a double life: not many of his colleagues know he writes books in his spare time.

His love of fantasy came when he had lots of time and little money. Embrey started playing Dungeons and Dragons when he was in the Air Force, and he wanted to write the stories he was creating.

