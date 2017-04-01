Local Author Celebrates Book Release

A local author is celebrating the release of her children’s book Lola and the Munchie Monsters. Megan Smith wrote and illustrated the book and characters are based on her daughter Lola.

Smith says the process to getting her story published happened quickly. The book is about what happens when Lola dreams that handmade monsters Smith makes, come alive. She says having a local connection to a book like this is important for children.

Author says, “I think it’s very important, I think reading is very important and I think connecting with your children is very important and reading to them is important and I think it’s very cool to have something in your hometown people can connect with.”

The release party was at Schaums Pizzeria. Smith says she’s worked there several years. She says she will be donating books to Riley Children’s Hospital because she says they saved her daughter Lola’s life.

