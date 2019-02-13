Local Attorney Accused of Stealing Guns From Henderson Home

A local attorney is in jail after surveillance caught he and another man allegedly stealing from a Henderson home. Members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested Robert “Brian” Ousley in Evansville Tuesday.

Henderson police say Ousley and Aaron Eddmenson burglarized a home on Whettstone Drive in late December. According to police, they’re accused of stealing multiple guns, a gun safe, and a large toolbox among other items.

Investigators say most of the alleged burglary was caught on camera thanks to multiple neighbors in the area having home surveillance cameras.

Ousley and Eddmenson are being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond.

Pictured below is Eddmenson:

Comments

comments