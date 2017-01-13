Home Indiana Evansville Local Athletes To Receive Free Baseline Concussion Testing In February January 13th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Local athletes will be offered free baseline concussion testing in February. St. Mary’s Sports Concussion Alliance is offering baseline tests and post-injury tests to measure reaction time, memory capacity, speed of mental processing and executive functioning of the brain. These assessments also record baseline concussion symptoms and provide extensive information about the athlete’s history with concussion.

Doctors recommend that baseline ImPACT testing begins at the age of 10. Once athletes receive a pre-concussion test, a baseline cognitive function can be established. Results can be compare to a post-concussion test later if the athlete suffers a head injury.

The test is about 30 minutes. Athletes can get an assessment at St. Mary’s Center for Advanced Medicine on the fourth floor computer lab four and five at 901 St. Mary’s Drive. It is a free event Saturday, February 18th and testing will be done every 30 minutes between 7:30 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Spots are limited and participants should arrive on time. The cost is free, but registration is required by visiting St. Mary’s ImPACT.

