Local 4-H groups and area Subway restaurants are partnering to help area kids understand healthy habits.

Subway restaurants across the tri-state will be donating to local 4-H healthy living programs every Sunday this summer.

4-H officials say the partnership is important to the healthy living programs.

They say the program is unique because it positions teens to be a positive influence on their peers health.

