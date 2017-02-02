Lobbying Spending up in Kentucky

New statistics show overall lobbying spending in Kentucky is up 11% since 2014. It’s more than tripled over the past 20 years, up from just $6 million in 1996.

The top lobbying spenders in 2016 were the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce with just over $281,000.

They’re followed by Altria Client Services, Kentucky Hospital Association and the State Retail Federation.

While there are more lobbying interests represented in Frankfort, the number of lobbyists has decreased by 8% in the past 10 years.

Last year, the top 10 lobbying firms employed just 44 lobbyists.

