Load of Car Parts Found in Pike Co. Cemetery

Officials are looking for the person responsible after discovering a load of car parts in a cemetery in Pike County. The car parts were found this week at the cemetery.

The person responsible is described as a white man, around six feet tall and 210 pounds with brownish-red hair and blue eyes. He is believed to be in his 30s.

The man was driving an early 2000 model, dark green or black Chevy 2500 pickup truck.

Officers believe the person is somehow connected with the Demolition Derby.

Anyone with information about who may be responsible is asked to call police.

