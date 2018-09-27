Home Indiana Evansville Lloyd Expressway Project to Wrap Up Before Fall Festival September 27th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

One big road project in Evansville is wrapping up this weekend just in time for the 97 annual Fall Festival.

The city announced all three lanes on the Lloyd Expressway over Pigeon Creek will open on September 30th, a day before the festivities begin.

Crews are currently setting up the event, and rides are already showing up on Franklin Street.

Discount wristband vouchers for unlimited rides are still on sale Schnucks, Donut Bank, and Old National Bank locations.

