Lloyd Expressway is Open Following an Accident on the West Side February 14th, 2017

The Lloyd Expressway is now open following an accident on Evansville’s west side. It happened around 11 a.m. near Ingle Avenue. Police were initially sent to the area for reports that an acciden occurred and one person had been ejected. When they arrived they also had reports that the driver ran from the area.

There’s no word on how serious the injuries are and what caused the accident. The Expressway was closed for just under two hours.

44News has a crew on its way to the scene. We will have more details as they become available.

Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

