Lloyd Expressway is Open Following an Accident on the West Side
The Lloyd Expressway is now open following an accident on Evansville’s west side. It happened around 11 a.m. near Ingle Avenue. Police were initially sent to the area for reports that an acciden occurred and one person had been ejected. When they arrived they also had reports that the driver ran from the area.
There’s no word on how serious the injuries are and what caused the accident. The Expressway was closed for just under two hours.
