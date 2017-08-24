44News | Evansville, IN

Living Magazine Ranks W.C. Handy Best Music Fest In Kentucky

August 24th, 2017 Kentucky

For the second year in a row, Living Magazine names W.C. Handy Blues & BBQ Festival the best music festival in Kentucky. The awards were announced live for the first time at the Kentucky State Fair in Louisville. It was emceed by former Miss America, Heather French Henry.

The W.C. Handy Festival takes place every years in Henderson in June. It’s supported entirely by donors and volunteers.

The festival is one of the longest running free Blues music festivals in the nation.

Other Henderson County entities were also recognized in the awards program, including:
– Antiques Store: Second place: The Elm Consignments and More.
– Winery: Third place, Farmer & Frenchman Vineyard & Winery.
– Historic Site: Third place, John James Audubon State Park and Museum.
– Hiking Trails: Third place, John James Audubon State Park.
– Barbecue: Third place, J&B Barbecue.

