Livestock Olympics Underway at 4-H Fairgrounds

There are several annual events at the Vanderburgh County Fair. Among them the Livestock Olympics which took place earlier Monday. It’s a day set aside just for the kids involved in 4-H. They get a chance to play tug of war, barnyard tic tac toe, relay races and sponge slingshot.

Michiah Galvin says, “This week is kind of a lot of, I don’t want to say pressure but it’s like a lot of stress too because you’re trying to get your animals here, trying to get them ready for the show. And so to have this barnyard Olympics, let’s them enjoy themselves while they’re here.”

44News will be at the fairgrounds throughout the week bringing you updates from the fair.

