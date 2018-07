The rain held off in Warrick County Friday, giving 4-H kids the chance to show their livestock during the 2018 4-H Fair. From chickens and pigs, to even rabbits, Warrick County 4-H Fair members brought out their best livestock.

The winners, like 3rd year member Jacob Wongler, took home a cash prize. Wongler says he will use the $300 prize from his show pig for the 2019 livestock auction.

