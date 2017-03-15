Live Taste Test : Spudz N Stuff

They’re local AND unique, and they joined us for a Live Taste Test this morning!

Jason Dicken of Spudz N Stuff surprised my Live Taste Testers by bringing an entire potato bar!

It’s the one day every week that I KNOW I’m popular in the Newsroom…

I let the Tasters build their own spud while Jason and I talk about their several locations, and his newest addition…

A FOOD TRUCK!

(Y’all know I feel about those.)





Judging from the “MMM’s”, and the fact that everyone in the Newsroom is chomping on a loaded potato, I’d say we give the potato bar Two Spudz Up!

Next up, we are tasting the Philly Cheese Steak.

Did you know that Spudz N Stuff offered more than just potatoes?

Round 2:





