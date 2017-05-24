Live Taste Test – Spudz N Stuff

It’s a local treasure, unique to the Tri State, Spudz N Stuff is feeding the crew today!

Y’all know how girls are, always on a diet, so Jason brought us a sample of their House Salad and salad bar fixings.

Jackie and Melissa opted for bacon, sour cream (on a salad…), onions, and Italian dressing.

Both of them said that the salad was “on time”, and that the sour cream with the large, toasted croutons was an excellent choice.





Then, he dropped some knowledge on us…

Spudz N Stuff now has delicious, giant wraps!

Next, we were treated to their famous baked potatoes with every fixin’ imaginable.

Don’t think for one second that the Production Crew here won’t eat potatoes for breakfast…they will, and do!



Spudz N Stuff caters AND catch their new food truck at the many Farmers’ Markets and Bazaars this Summer.

