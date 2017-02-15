Live Taste Test: NW Chophouse

This restaurant is legendary in the Tri State for their steak, and owner Nick Weisenborn dropped by the station to let us taste some!

Tommy Mason and studio photog Krista Belfield join me first for a sample of NW Chophouse’s “Steak Diane”.

Was it as good as it smelled?





Many people are unaware that NW Chophouse has its own Bar Menu! Did you know that?

Don’t expect rubbery pizza or fried pickles, this menu is just as “fancy” as the regular one.

Nick cooked us up some Salmon Sliders to try, and my taste testers dug right in.

See what they thought…



