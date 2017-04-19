Live Taste Test: NW Chophouse

This restaurant is legendary in the Tri State for their steak, and owner Nick Weisenborn dropped by the station to let us taste some!

NW Chophouse in Newburgh provides a unique dining experience with creative dishes and an amazing wine selection.

First up were his Shrimp and Grits…

Now, y’all know that this Southern Girl is super picky when it comes to grits, see what my live Taste Testers thought:





Next up, what would an NW Chophouse visit be without steak?

Nick cooked up one of his specialties, Steak Josephine!

What did the Tasters think of this dish with ENORMOUS prawns:





And NW Chophouse will be hosting the first “Summer Series” wine pairing event coming up in June!

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

Having trouble viewing my videos on your device? (There should be one in this story…)

Let’s fix that.

Try going through your web browser, or download the 44News app for Android or iPhone.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Gretchin Irons 44News Entertainment Insider. Gretchin was new to Evansville and quickly developed a passion for the city, She began "The Best Day Ever Evansville" as a way to promote the individuality and flavor of the city. More Posts - Website Follow Me:



Comments

comments