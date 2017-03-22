Live Taste Test : Marx Barbecue

We’re pulling the pins on some “Pork Grenades” from Marx Barbecue today!

#BehindTheScenes, the entire News Room LOVES me on Wednesdays…and today they were REALLY looking forward to Tony Marx dropping by.

If you didn’t know, Marx Barbecue CATERS, and this month they’re celebrating “Marx Madness”!

You can get Barbecued Ribs for $7.95 a pound or a dozen Pork Grenades for $24.95.

And we all know that you can’t have BBQ without a side…Tony brought Southwestern Mac and Cheese along with him (it’s NEW), and we got to taste it first!

#Exclusive

And you’ll have to order that ahead of time, FYI.

Watch the video to see what my Live Taste Testers thought of today’s dishes.



Having trouble viewing my videos on your device? (There should be one with Marx Barbecue in this story…)

Let’s fix that.

