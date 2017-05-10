Live Taste Test: Leroy’s Tavern

Leroy’s Tavern was in the station today, treating us to a taste of some of their menu items.

I met owner, Terri Carl, when she stopped in to talk about “Bar Golf” on Franklin, and fell absolutely in love with her!

Since then, I’ve made sure that I stop by Leroy’s to see her sweet face, and to get some comfort food.

PS: The patio is my favorite place to sit.

Leroy’s is a West Side Tradition, and widely known for their pizza, so we HAD to try it, right?

Right.

See what my tasters thought:

Next up was their MASSIVE tenderloin!

These are hand tenderized, not from the freezer, and you can tell.

We were also treated to their brat, which I love, especially because the sauerkraut isn’t soaking wet and super vinegary.

They put it on the grill with veggies and butter before adding it to the sandwich.

You’ll have a hard time picking it up, use a fork:

Leroy’s Tavern is located at 2659 Mount Vernon Ave., in Evansville.

They’re open Monday through Saturday from 10am -2am, and Sundays from 12pm-10pm.

Check out their menu.

