Live Taste Test : Hornet’s Nest Restaurant and Bar

Jeremiah of Hornet’s Nest Restaurant and Bar dropped by the station for a live taste test!

Hornet’s Nest is an Evansville tradition, but none of us are from here…

So what will my Live Taste Testers think?





Some things I’ve learned?

(Besides not to reach in front of Jeremiah as he flames bananas, and also my HAIR…)

They have an amazing brunch menu on Sunday, and the items start at only FIVE DOLLARS!

And if you haven’t been there recently, Jeremiah has added creativity to the menu.

His latest specials have been “Burger Madness”, a featured gourmet burger of the week; and Reuben Revolution on Friday and Saturday.

This week’s Reuben is “Baa Baa Black Sheep”, with lamb bacon, double cream bleu cheese, jalapeno jicama slaw on black rye.

#OMG

And their Friday night Karaoke night is Off. The. Chain.

Last thought, they will be serving Easter brunch this year, not buffet.

The menu?

Crème Brulee French Toast, Honey Buffalo Fried Chicken Biscuits, Shrimp and Grits, Fried Ham & Eggs, The Open Faced Brunch, Chicken & Waffles, Baltimore Crab Benedict, Kentucky Hot Brown, Nest Fried Chicken, Steak & Fries, Pan Seared Salmon, or Grilled Lamb Chop.

I know where I’m going for brunch that day…





