Live Taste Test : Gyro Nachos and Bokeh Breeze

Y’all know how much I LOVE Bokeh Lounge…

But did you know that I stepped into their kitchen last Sunday to create my own dish, Gyro Nachos!

We took them to the bar and let customers try them, and…?

They are now a menu item, available for only $8!

Shelby says she loves nachos, so what did she think of my creation?





Next up, Corey shows us how to make their signature cocktail, the Bokeh Breeze.

You may not know this, but when I was new here Bokeh Lounge had a beer and wine only alcohol permit.

So what did they do?

Whipped up a juicy wine based cocktail that I lovingly call, “dangerous”.

It’s the perfect Summer-Sit-On-The-Patio drink.





And there is SO much happening at Bokeh Lounge this month:

Tonight is Ladies Night, Friday is First Fridays on Haynie’s Corner, the 13th is “Drag Me to Brunch” (a Drag Show with brunch and drink specials), the 16th is Poetry Night, Science with a Twist is the 17th, Comedy Night with Rachael Goldman is the 25th, and on the 28th the Bokeh Big Band returns!

And you can find more, like what bands are performing, by visiting the city calendar at thebestdayeverevansville.com!

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

Having trouble viewing my videos on your device? (There should be TWO in this story…)

Let’s fix that.

Try going through your web browser, or download the 44News app for Android or iPhone.

Gretchin Irons 44News Entertainment Insider. Gretchin was new to Evansville and quickly developed a passion for the city, She began "The Best Day Ever Evansville" as a way to promote the individuality and flavor of the city. More Posts - Website Follow Me:



Comments

comments