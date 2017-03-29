Live Taste Test : Gangnam Korean BBQ and Sneak Peek at New Menu Items!

Gangnam Korean BBQ is opening in EVANSVILLE soon!

Do I sound excited?

Because I AM.





And our Spring Break Star, Annilyn King, joined me at the table to help introduce all of you to the authentic Korean dining experience…and it is also her birthday!

(You know I had to sing to her…but singing after eating kimchi was not my best idea.)

Then my second Spring Break Star, Ava Bargeloh, and I got to try BRAND NEW menu items!

Check our faces in the video below…hahaha!





There are two Gangnam Korean BBQ’s (when Evansville’s opens Monday), if you’re in Owensboro you can try this deliciousness too!

The authentic Korean dining experience includes banchans, and at Gangnam Korean BBQ? They are UNLIMITED.

*Spoiler Alert*

Their Kimchi is FIRE! I highly recommend you try it.

Joe also told us that the Evansville location will include a Korean Deli and ready to go lunches.

How perfect is that for Downtown Evansville?

I gave you a #SneakPeek of the new place on Facebook:

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

Having trouble viewing my videos on your device? (There should be two in this story…)

Let’s fix that.

Try going through your web browser, or download the 44News app for Android or iPhone.

And find that epic city calendar at .The Best Day Ever Evansville.

