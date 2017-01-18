Live Taste Test: The Dapper Pig’s The Dapper Benedict

Amy Word Smith and Wess Rose dropped by the station to talk about their Sunday brunch menu, and whipped us up their popular “The Dapper Benedict”.

This dish is: pork belly, two poached eggs, fried green tomato, and hollandaise on a house made biscuit.

How was it?

Press play below to watch us react LIVE!

And find The Dapper Pig’s menu here: The Dapper Pig menus.

*SideNote*

The menu changes seasonally, so if you see something you like, I encourage you to try it now!



