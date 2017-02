I’ve told you before how much I enjoy Bokeh Lounge; the music, the events, and the FOOD.

The gyro is my favorite, and they know it, so Josh prepared that (with their house made tzatziki sauce) for the 44Crew.

How was it?

Press play below to see what everyone thought of the food AND to get an update on their upcoming events!



Gretchin Irons 44News Entertainment Insider. Gretchin was new to Evansville and quickly developed a passion for the city, She began "The Best Day Ever Evansville" as a way to promote the individuality and flavor of the city.



