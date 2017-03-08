Live Taste Test : Bokeh Lounge

It’s one of my FAVORITE spots for dancing, live music, socializing, and fun, but did you know that they have FOOD?

#TrueStoryBro

I love being able to eat, drink, and dance all in one spot, don’t you?

My favorite is their gyro, but today they’re rolling out a new menu item and we’re getting to try it first!





Connect to them here: Bokeh Lounge.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

Watch my latest video, an EXCLUSIVE interview with Randy & Mr. Lahey of “Trailer Park Boys”, “Cheesburger Liquor Party with Randy & Lahey UNCUT”!

Having trouble viewing my videos on your device?

Let’s fix that.

Try going through your web browser, or download the 44News app for Android or iPhone.

And find that epic city calendar at .The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Gretchin Irons 44News Entertainment Insider. Gretchin was new to Evansville and quickly developed a passion for the city, She began "The Best Day Ever Evansville" as a way to promote the individuality and flavor of the city. More Posts - Website Follow Me:



Comments

comments