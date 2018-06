Home Indiana Evansville Live Music, Food and Drinks at Evening On The River Event June 8th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Friday was the 15th annual Evening on The River in downtown Evansville. For $35 guests are invited to take a stroll along the riverfront and enjoy live music, food, and drinks on the banks of the Ohio River. The event also includes a fan favorite event the burger cook-off.

Visitors get a chance to taste mini-burgers, cooked by local celebrities and local chefs, and at the end of the night, a people’s choice winner is crowned.

