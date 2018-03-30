Ever feel like you’re not living the life you were meant to live?

Our Relationship Expert, Carla Webb, has a 4 week Lunch & Learn series that will help you change all that.



“Live the Life You Were Meant to Live” Lunch & Learn Series.

Join us for this powerful 4 week series to help you achieve the life you were meant to live!

You will need to purchase a ticket for each week you plan to attend. For the most benefit from the series, we encourage you to attend all 4 weeks.

Week 1: Create Healthy Relationships/Carla Webb, Christian Life Coach

Week 2: Take Control of Your Finances/Amy Bouchie, Financial Advisor

Week 3: Take Control of Your Health and Become Better With Age/Lisa Bell, RN, MBA, Health/Fitness Expert

Week 4: Grow Your Faith & Spirituality/Carla Webb, Christian Life Coach

Each session takes place at Lic’s, Wednesdays starting April 4th at noon, and is only $25/session.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

Having trouble viewing my videos on your device? (There should be one in this story…)

Let’s fix that.

Try going through your web browser, or download the 44News app for Android or iPhone.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Gretchin’s jewelry provided by: Premier Designs Independent Consultant Donna Robinson

Comments

comments