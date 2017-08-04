Live Fashion Show for the Kids on 44News This Morning

We went “Inside the Community” this morning for a back to school fashion show. Julie Zieg, with Lubberdubbers in Evansville, joined 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder.

A group of junior high students came on the show to model their attire.

Reese is wearing white ripped jeans, that are completely reinforced, so no skin shows. Both pieces are by Bebe girl.

Caleb is wearing comfortable, but dressy, sweatpants and a hoodie jacket in royal blue. He added the red, royal, and white comfy t-shirt for a sporty look.

Reed is wearing a preppy striped Johnny O polo shirt, with distressed denim long shorts and he’s taking a navy sweater for cooler classrooms.

Summer is all about style, she’s wearing camouflage leggings, topped with a blush long tank that extends into a net dress and an olive satin bomber style jacket.

Lubberdubbers is on East Virginia Street in Evansville. To watch the fashion show, click the video box below.

