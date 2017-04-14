“The Littlest Mermaid” Swims into the Tri-State

April is National Dance Month, so it’s fitting that dancers are swimming into Henderson. Later in the day, they will perform the ballet The Littlest Mermaid for Henderson County students at the Preston Fine Arts Center.

The Children’s Center for Dance Education will also be doing school tours in Warrick and Vanderburgh County on Tuesday, May 9th, presenting the art of dance and story telling through movement.

The final performance is set for May 13th at 3 p.m. at the Old National Events Plaza. Tickets are $15 at the door and $12 in advance.

There is also an Under The Sea Tea Party after the performance where youngsters can meet the mermaids and snack on cookies and lemonade for an additional $5.

To find tickets, visit Child Dance or call 812-421-8066.





