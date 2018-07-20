Home Kentucky Little Sturgis Bike Rally Is Underway July 20th, 2018 Chris Mastrobuono Kentucky

Every third weekend in July bikers come from all across the country travel to the Bluegrass. The Little Sturgis Bike Rally brings the motorcycle community together for a big weekend. You must be at least 21 years or older to participate.

The hot and humid weather didn’t stop people from comin gout to showcase their motorcycles. Friday was packed with a morning poker run, a stunt show and plenty more. Organizers say they’re planning for another fun-filled weekend.

The 26th annual Little Sturgis Bike Rally is expected to attract bikers from 36 states.

Kentucky Bike Rally spokesman Doug Rogers said, “I mean we have tons of events, we have motorcycle stunt shows, we have bike games an air conditioned arena, we have a bike show, we have a ton of activities going on throughout the whole fairgrounds.”

Billy Smith made the trip from Campbellsburg, Kentucky, marking his third year at the rally. “Everybody is nice, you don’t have to worry about anything and the events are cool.”

Billy is showcasing his 2000 Harley Davidson Fatboy he bought 6 months ago, he’s been riding for at least ten years.

Angel Production Pictures Owner, Shannon Hart, is making her debut at the rally. She says business has been picking up and she’s looking forward to the big weekend. Hart says she plans to donate part of her money to J-D-F-R Children’s Diabetes Research and Autism Speaks.

“We take pictures of couples on their motorcycles or we do things with the American Legion, different charities, we also donate most of our proceeds to two different children’s charities.”

Plenty of live entertainment will take place through the week. The Sturgis Kentucky Bike Rally runs through Sunday.

