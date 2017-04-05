Little Red Brick House Reaches Fundraising Goal

The Little Red Brick House may soon be restored and relocated. The Kickstarter campaign reached its fundraising goal of $19,000. Organizers hoped to reach $19,000, and the campaign exceeded its goal Wednesday afternoon with a total of $19,176. This money will help restore and eventually move the Little Red Brick House from its current location to the Old Lock and Dam Park along the Ohio River.

Once in its new home, the Little Red Brick House will join a complex of historic structures that include a log cabin, cottages and a lock master’s house along the Ohio River.

The house dates back to the mid-1800’s. The entire project to move the house is expected to cost up to $80,000.

Comments

comments