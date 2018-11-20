Home Indiana Evansville Little Ceasar’s Love Kitchen Serves Up Pizza to People in Need November 20th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

A semi full of pizza made its way into Evansville dishing out free food all along the way.

Little Caesar’s Love Kitchen set up camp in the Salvation Army parking lot off Weinbach to serve pizza free of charge during the lunch hour.

Mark Turner of the Salvation Army says that organizations like the Love Kitchen are appreciated for their willingness to volunteer their services at no cost to the Salvation Army.

The Love Kitchen is Little Caesar’s mobile kitchen travels across the nation, serving free Little Caesars Pizza to the hungry, homeless, and disaster victims.

Comments

comments