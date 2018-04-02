Little Caesars Served Up Free Lunch Combos

Little Caesars served up some free lunch combos today. During the first week of March Madness, Little Caesars promised customers free lunch combos if the number one seed defeated the number 16 seed.

After University of Maryland Baltimore County’s historic win against the University of Virginia, the pizza chain offered free lunch combos today from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

University of Maryland Baltimore County’s win against the University of Virginia, is the first time in men’s NCAA Tournament history that a number one seed defeated a number 16 seed.

“Yeah I’m here to get the free pizza cause you know it’s always a great thing when the underdog turns up on top. We want to root for the underdog even though we never thought it would happen. If it does happen we get support like this.”

The Little Caesars Hot-N-Ready lunch combo is usually five dollars.

