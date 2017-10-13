Home Indiana Little Caesar’s Employee Accused of Stealing More Than $7,000 From The Business October 13th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

A pizza employee is behind bars for his alleged involvement in stealing more than $7,000 from his employer. Jasper Police were called to Little Caesar’s by its owner, who said 30-year-old Braxton Cannon stole $7,184.15 over a one month period.

Jasper police say Cannon admitted to taking the money on several occasions. When officers detained Cannon, they say he was in possession of drug paraphernalia, meth, and several controlled substances.

Cannon is being held on a $750 bond in the Dubois County Jail. He is faces several charges including nine counts of theft, meth possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting law enforcement.

